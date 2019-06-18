News \
Meek Mill and Future Announce Joint U.S. Tour
Meek Mill and Future have announced plans for a joint headlining tour scheduled for this fall. The “Legendary Nights” tour will kick off in St. Louis, Missouri on August 28, making stops in Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Houston before closing things out in Las Vegas in October. The new joint tour will also feature support from rappers YG and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as a set from DJ Mustard. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, June 21.
Meek Mill is still touring behind his most recent album, 2018’s Championships, his first album since his release from prison in April of that same year. In the months after being freed, he’s made it a point to advocate for criminal justice reform at multiple media outlets that have given him a platform. Future recently released his latest EP Save Me earlier this month, its his second project of the year following his last studio album The WIZRD. Check out the tour dates for “Legendary Nights” below.
Meek Mill & Future Tour
Aug. 28 – St. Louis, Mo @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 31 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 3 – Cincinnati, Oh. @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 4 – Cleveland, Oh. @Blossom Music Center
Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Sept. 8 – Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 10 – Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 11 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 13 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Sept. 14 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 15 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 17 – Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 19 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 20 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 22 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Sept. 23 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 – Austin, Tx. @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Sept. 29 – Houston, Tx. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 3 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center