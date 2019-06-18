Meek Mill and Future Announce Joint U.S. Tour

Meek Mill and Future have announced plans for a joint headlining tour scheduled for this fall. The “Legendary Nights” tour will kick off in St. Louis, Missouri on August 28, making stops in Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Houston before closing things out in Las Vegas in October. The new joint tour will also feature support from rappers YG and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as a set from DJ Mustard. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, June 21.

Meek Mill is still touring behind his most recent album, 2018’s Championships, his first album since his release from prison in April of that same year. In the months after being freed, he’s made it a point to advocate for criminal justice reform at multiple media outlets that have given him a platform. Future recently released his latest EP Save Me earlier this month, its his second project of the year following his last studio album The WIZRD. Check out the tour dates for “Legendary Nights” below.

Meek Mill & Future Tour

Aug. 28 – St. Louis, Mo @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 31 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 3 – Cincinnati, Oh. @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 4 – Cleveland, Oh. @Blossom Music Center

Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Sept. 8 – Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 10 – Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 11 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 13 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 14 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 15 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 19 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 20 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 22 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sept. 23 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Austin, Tx. @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 29 – Houston, Tx. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 3 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center