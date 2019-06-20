Mark Ronson let loose his new album Late Night Feelings on YouTube ahead of the LP’s release on official streaming services tonight, offering an hours-early look at the producer’s new songs with Alicia Keys (“Truth“), Lykke Li (“2 AM”), and most intriguingly, Angel Olsen. The track, “True Blue,” opens with thirty seconds of damaged Olsen crooning, like her microphone was muffled under a blanket, before dropping into a clean breakbeat. Distorted guitar stabs underpin Olsen’s hook.

Late Night Feelings is Ronson’s first solo full-length since Uptown Funk in 2015. It’s also his first project since his divorce, and the Brit has described the material as “sad bangers.” Lead singles included the Miley Cyrus collaboration “Nothing Break Likes a Heart,” Lykke Li-featuring title track, and “Pieces of Us” featuring King Princess. Olsen released her last album My Woman in 2016 and is touring North America in the fall.

Listen to “True Blue” below.