Video: Madonna – “Dark Ballet”

Madonna has released a new song from her upcoming album Madame X. “Dark Ballet” arrives with its own Emmanuel Adjei-directed music video, which features Mykki Blanco in character as Joan of Arc.

In a press statement accompanying the video, Madonna says that she’s long been attracted Joan of Arc as a fearless female figure. “She fought the English and she won, still the French were not happy. Still they judged her. They said she was a man, they said she was a lesbian, they said she was a witch, and, in the end, they burned her at the stake, and she feared nothing. I admire that.”

Madonna’s fourteenth album Madame X is set to arrive June 14, following singles “Medellín,” “I Rise,” “Crave,” and “Future.” On Thursday, she spoke out about a recent New York Times Magazine profile of the vocalist, which she said “makes [her] feel raped.” Last month, the pop star came under fire for performing at this year’s Eurovision contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, despite a widespread international effort to boycott the event. Watch the video for “Dark Ballet” below.