Texas natives (and Double Double Whammy labelmates) Hovvdy and Lomelda are heading out on tour in August, with stops in Nashville, Chicago, Minneapolis, Omaha, and more. In the buildup to the Midwestern tour, the two bands have released a new EP featuring cover versions of each band’s songs recorded by the other act.

Hovvdy multi-instrumentalists Charlie Martin and Will Taylor take on the Thx standout “Out There,” as well as M For Empathy’s opening track “Talk.” Lomelda Hannah Read offers a folky, downspun spin on Hovvdy’s Cranberry tracks “Colorful” and “Swing,” which is recorded in two versions. The sixth track is an ambient collage of warped and time-stretched sounds aptly titled “:)”.

Lomelda’s latest album M for Empathy was released in March. Hovvdy dropped their sophomore album Cranberry in 2018 featuring singles “Late,” “Cranberry,” “Petal,” and “In The Sun.” All proceeds from their new covers EP will go to RAICES, a Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping cover the legal fees of immigrants and refugees. Check out Covers, as well as the bands’ upcoming tour dates, below.

<a href="http://covers.bandcamp.com/album/covers" target="_blank">Covers by Hovvdy & Lomelda</a>

Lomelda and Hovvdy Tour Dates:

8/22 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

8/23 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

8/24 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

8/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

8/26 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

8/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

8/29 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

8/30 – Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin

8/31 – Norman, TX @ Opolis

9/1 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar