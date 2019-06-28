News \

Lizzo Accuses ‘Bigoted’ Security Guard of Tackling and Attacking Her Team at Summerfest

CREDIT: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Lizzo was the headline performer on Thursday, June 27, at one of Milwaukee’s annual Summerfest events at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse. But all did not go well. After her set, Lizzo took to Twitter to call out a security guard working the event for allegedly attacking her team.

“Did anybody get footage of the security guard that tackled and attacked my team @Summerfest,” Lizzo tweeted. “They slapped and manhandled my hair stylist and stylist and I’m out for blood.”

According to USA Today, Lizzo shared a video in a since-deleted tweet of the security guard she alleges assaulted her team. “They’re keeping me from going over there and having my way with him, but I’m filming this right now just in case I need some evidence and just in case I need to put this on the internet,” Lizzo is reported to have said in the clip. “He needs to be in handcuffs.”

“This racist bigot put his hands on my people and used hurtful language while tackling and dragging my team off the festival grounds,” she added in the tweet with the video, according to USA Today.

The performer also expressed her dismay at not being able to enjoy the aftermath of a great performance because of the alleged incident. “That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner,” she tweeted a little after midnight.

Lizzo also tweeted that she would be filing a complaint about “the bigoted ‘security’ guard,’ adding that she hoped the event organizers would “be cooperative in seeking justice.”

Summerfest has since responded, tweeting: “Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation.”

After thanking Summerfest for investigating, the artist shared another message on Twitter with her followers: “Friendly reminder that you don’t have to say the ‘n word’ to be racist. That’s not the sole requirement. Asking people to prove racism is another tool the oppressor uses to marginalize and discredit us.”

Israel Daramola
