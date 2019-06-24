News \
Lion King Original Soundtrack Announced Featuring Beyoncé, Donald Glover, and Elton John
Disney has announced the new soundtrack for its forthcoming Lion King remake. The soundtrack features appearances from Elton John, Beyoncé, and Donald Glover, as well as input from other notable cast members from the movie such as Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Four songs are produced by Pharrell and the original score from Hans Zimmer is included on the soundtrack. A new original song for the film by Elton John, entitled “Never Too Late,” appears on the record as well.
Beyoncé and Glover’s rendition of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” appeared in the recently released trailer for the movie. The soundtrack will be released on July 19, the same day as the film is set to arrive in theaters. Check out the full tracklist below.
Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
- “Circle of Life”/“Nants’ Ingonyama” – Performed by Lindiwe Mkhize
- “Life’s Not Fair” – Hans Zimmer
- “Rafiki’s Fireflies” – Hans Zimmer
- “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Performed by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph and John Oliver
- “Elephant Graveyard” – Hans Zimmer
- “Be Prepared” (2019 Version) – Performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor
- “Stampede” – Hans Zimmer
- “Scar Takes the Throne” – Hans Zimmer
- “Hakuna Matata” – Performed by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary and Donald Glover
- “Simba is Alive!” – Hans Zimmer
- “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” – Performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen
- “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen
- “Reflections of Mufasa” – Hans Zimmer
- TBA
- “Battle for Pride Rock” – Hans Zimmer
- “Remember” – Hans Zimmer
- “Never Too Late” – Performed by Elton John
- “He Lives in You” – Performed by Lebo M
- “Mbube” – Performed by Lebo M