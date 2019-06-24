News \

Lion King Original Soundtrack Announced Featuring Beyoncé, Donald Glover, and Elton John

Disney has announced the new soundtrack for its forthcoming Lion King remake. The soundtrack features appearances from Elton John, Beyoncé, and Donald Glover, as well as input from other notable cast members from the movie such as Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Four songs are produced by Pharrell and the original score from Hans Zimmer is included on the soundtrack. A new original song for the film by Elton John, entitled “Never Too Late,” appears on the record as well.

Beyoncé and Glover’s rendition of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” appeared in the recently released trailer for the movie. The soundtrack will be released on July 19, the same day as the film is set to arrive in theaters. Check out the full tracklist below.

Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

  1. “Circle of Life”/“Nants’ Ingonyama” – Performed by Lindiwe Mkhize
  2. “Life’s Not Fair” – Hans Zimmer
  3. “Rafiki’s Fireflies” – Hans Zimmer
  4. “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Performed by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph and John Oliver
  5. “Elephant Graveyard” – Hans Zimmer
  6. “Be Prepared” (2019 Version) – Performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor
  7. “Stampede” – Hans Zimmer
  8. “Scar Takes the Throne” – Hans Zimmer
  9. “Hakuna Matata” – Performed by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary and Donald Glover
  10. “Simba is Alive!” – Hans Zimmer
  11. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” – Performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen
  12. “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen
  13. “Reflections of Mufasa” – Hans Zimmer
  14. TBA
  15. “Battle for Pride Rock” – Hans Zimmer
  16. “Remember” – Hans Zimmer
  17. “Never Too Late” – Performed by Elton John
  18. “He Lives in You” – Performed by Lebo M
  19. “Mbube” – Performed by Lebo M
