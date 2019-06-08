lil-xan-pulls-gun-after-being-harassed-about-calling-tupac-boring

Lil Xan is still getting heat for remarks he made about Tupac last year. The California native pulled a gun during an altercation last night in downtown L.A., where he was taunted about his Tupac opinions by a man at a gas station, TMZ reports.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows Xan arguing with the man as he’s getting into his Mercedes SUV. “You a bitch. Look at this little bitch. Do something, homie,” the man says while recording video on his phone. The rapper then pulls a gun on the guy before getting into the passengers seat and driving off with his girlfriend.

According to TMZ, things got out of hand after the man confronted Xan about his opinions on Tupac. “Fuck all you old head ass bitches still talking bout that 2pac shit,” he later wrote on Instagram. “Live your own life And stop picking on a kid.”

Lil Xan’s latest album Total Xanarchy was released in 2018. Last year, he publicly broke up with his then-girlfriend Noah Cyrus, and appeared in the music video for their collaborative single “Live Or Die.” Watch video footage of his gas station altercation below.