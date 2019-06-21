Lil Nas X has finally released his highly-anticipated follow-up to his viral breakthrough hit “Old Town Road.”

Relentlessly teased on social media ahead of its release, “Panini” had already become a fan-favorite among the artist’s online fanbase via video clips. In his trademark trolling fashion, Lil Nas X has already taken to Twitter to recruit celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and indicate that the song’s short run-time (1:54) was a deliberate effort to increase streams. “Panini” appears on the rising star’s debut 7 EP alongside “Old Town Road” and a collaboration with Cardi B.

See Lil Nas X’s full “Panini” lyrics and video below.

Daytrip took it to 10 (Hey)

Ayy Panini, don’t you be a meanie

Thought you wanted me to go up

Why you tryna keep me tiny? I

It’s a dream, he wished it on a genie

I got fans finally, ain’t you wanting them to see me? I

I thought you want this for my life, for my life

Said you wanted to see me thrive, you lied

Just say to me what you want from me

Just say to me what you want from me

Ayy Panini, don’t you be a meanie

Thought you wanted me to go up

Why you tryna keep me tiny now?

Now they need me, number one on streaming

Oh yeah, you used to love me

So what happened, what’s the meaning? I

I thought you want this for my life, for my life

Said you wanted to see me thrive, you lied

Now when it’s all done, I get the upper hand

I need a big Benz, not another fan

But I still want you as a fan

I’ma need to sit down, don’t mean to make demands

But I need you to

Say to me what you want from me

Just say to me what you want from me

Daytrip took it to 10 (Hey)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

