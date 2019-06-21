Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Nas X’s “Panini”
Lil Nas X has finally released his highly-anticipated follow-up to his viral breakthrough hit “Old Town Road.”
Relentlessly teased on social media ahead of its release, “Panini” had already become a fan-favorite among the artist’s online fanbase via video clips. In his trademark trolling fashion, Lil Nas X has already taken to Twitter to recruit celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and indicate that the song’s short run-time (1:54) was a deliberate effort to increase streams. “Panini” appears on the rising star’s debut 7 EP alongside “Old Town Road” and a collaboration with Cardi B.
See Lil Nas X’s full “Panini” lyrics and video below.
Daytrip took it to 10 (Hey)
Ayy Panini, don’t you be a meanie
Thought you wanted me to go up
Why you tryna keep me tiny? I
It’s a dream, he wished it on a genie
I got fans finally, ain’t you wanting them to see me? I
I thought you want this for my life, for my life
Said you wanted to see me thrive, you lied
Just say to me what you want from me
Just say to me what you want from me
Ayy Panini, don’t you be a meanie
Thought you wanted me to go up
Why you tryna keep me tiny now?
Now they need me, number one on streaming
Oh yeah, you used to love me
So what happened, what’s the meaning? I
I thought you want this for my life, for my life
Said you wanted to see me thrive, you lied
Now when it’s all done, I get the upper hand
I need a big Benz, not another fan
But I still want you as a fan
I’ma need to sit down, don’t mean to make demands
But I need you to
Say to me what you want from me
Just say to me what you want from me
Daytrip took it to 10 (Hey)
