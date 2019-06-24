On the heels of his chart-topping, viral hit “Old Town Road,” singer/rapper Lil Nas X has released an A-list collaboration from his debut 7 EP, which dropped Friday.

Retaining the rising artist’s country-trap style with twanging guitars, “Rodeo” boasts his EP’s only feature other than Billy Ray Cyrus — mega-star Cardi B, who enters for an energetic verse about ninety seconds in. Of course, the song arrives accompanied by a video featuring futuristic cowboys.

See Lil Nas X and Cardi B’s full “Rodeo” lyrics and video below.

Ohhh here we go

Please let me know

Ohhh before you go

Don’t leave me in the cold

If I took you everywhere

Then well you wouldn’t know how to walk

If I spoke on your behalf

Then well you wouldn’t know how to talk

If I gave you everything and everything is what I bought

I can take it all back

I never cared about what you thought

I don’t mean to make you mad

I don’t like when you’re upset

I’ma call you later on

Baby girl don’t you forget

I’ma take you from this party

We might go and have some sex

Or we’ll do that later on

Now we lit like cigarettes

I thought you would stay with me

I’m yours and you’re mine I envy

So what I’m gonna do?

I don’t have a clue about me without you

Ohhh here we go

Please let me know

Ohhh before you go

Don’t leave me in the cold

If I take you everywhere

Then well you wouldn’t know how to walk

If I spoke on your behalf

Then well you wouldn’t know how to talk

If I gave you everything

And everything is what I bought

I can take it all back

I never cared about what you thought

Look gunshot, gunshot

Thought you heard about me, must not, must not

Last nigga did me dirty, dirty

Like a bathroom in a truck stop, truck stop

Now my heart it feels like Brillo

I’m hard like armadillo

Can’t be no nigga’s ex

I could only be his widow

That’s a fact, dressed in black

My heart break, those who crank

I be chilling watching Oxygen

My favorite show is Snapped

Now, you know how I get

Everyday a foreign whip

Rather see you in a hearse

Than see you with some other bitch

Huh, woo

Ohhh here we go

Please let me know

Ohhh before you go

Don’t leave me in the cold

If I took you everywhere

Then well you wouldn’t know how to walk

If I spoke on your behalf

Then well you wouldn’t know how to talk

If I gave you everything

And everything is what I bought

I can take it all back

I never cared about what you thought

I thought you would stay with me

I’m yours and you’re mine I envy

So what I’m gonna do?

I don’t have a clue about me without you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

See also: Lil Nas X – Old Town Road Lyrics | Lil Nas X – Panini Lyrics | Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita Lyrics