Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Nas X & Cardi B’s “Rodeo”
On the heels of his chart-topping, viral hit “Old Town Road,” singer/rapper Lil Nas X has released an A-list collaboration from his debut 7 EP, which dropped Friday.
Retaining the rising artist’s country-trap style with twanging guitars, “Rodeo” boasts his EP’s only feature other than Billy Ray Cyrus — mega-star Cardi B, who enters for an energetic verse about ninety seconds in. Of course, the song arrives accompanied by a video featuring futuristic cowboys.
See Lil Nas X and Cardi B’s full “Rodeo” lyrics and video below.
Ohhh here we go
Please let me know
Ohhh before you go
Don’t leave me in the cold
If I took you everywhere
Then well you wouldn’t know how to walk
If I spoke on your behalf
Then well you wouldn’t know how to talk
If I gave you everything and everything is what I bought
I can take it all back
I never cared about what you thought
I don’t mean to make you mad
I don’t like when you’re upset
I’ma call you later on
Baby girl don’t you forget
I’ma take you from this party
We might go and have some sex
Or we’ll do that later on
Now we lit like cigarettes
I thought you would stay with me
I’m yours and you’re mine I envy
So what I’m gonna do?
I don’t have a clue about me without you
Ohhh here we go
Please let me know
Ohhh before you go
Don’t leave me in the cold
If I take you everywhere
Then well you wouldn’t know how to walk
If I spoke on your behalf
Then well you wouldn’t know how to talk
If I gave you everything
And everything is what I bought
I can take it all back
I never cared about what you thought
Look gunshot, gunshot
Thought you heard about me, must not, must not
Last nigga did me dirty, dirty
Like a bathroom in a truck stop, truck stop
Now my heart it feels like Brillo
I’m hard like armadillo
Can’t be no nigga’s ex
I could only be his widow
That’s a fact, dressed in black
My heart break, those who crank
I be chilling watching Oxygen
My favorite show is Snapped
Now, you know how I get
Everyday a foreign whip
Rather see you in a hearse
Than see you with some other bitch
Huh, woo
Ohhh here we go
Please let me know
Ohhh before you go
Don’t leave me in the cold
If I took you everywhere
Then well you wouldn’t know how to walk
If I spoke on your behalf
Then well you wouldn’t know how to talk
If I gave you everything
And everything is what I bought
I can take it all back
I never cared about what you thought
I thought you would stay with me
I’m yours and you’re mine I envy
So what I’m gonna do?
I don’t have a clue about me without you
