Lil Dicky — known for his viral comedic rap songs, including “Freaky Friday,” featuring Chris Brown — dropped his pro-ecology anthem “Earth,” on April 18 just before Earth Day.

The witty song uses comical lyrics to raise awareness about climate change, pollution, and society’s impact on the Earth.

Both the song and video feature a star-studded line up of artists and singers, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Backstreet Boys, Miguel, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend– just to name a few– all who appear in the video as various animated animals, ranging from baboons to zebras.

As the environmentally conscious track aims to bring awareness to global ecological issues, Dicky noted that all proceeds from sales of the song will go to The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation– which is dedicated to supporting innovative and environmentally sustainable projects.

Check out the full lyrics and video to “Earth,” below.

What up, world? It’s your boy, just one of the guys down here Well, I could be more specific

Uh, I’m a human, and I just wanted to, you know

For the sake of all of us earthlings out there

Just wanted to say:

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

Hi, I’m a baboon

I’m like a man, just less advanced and my anus is huge

Hey, I’m a zebra

No one knows what I do, but I look pretty cool

Am I white or black?

I’m a lion cub, and I’m always getting licked (Meow!)

How’s it going? I’m a cow (Moo!)

You drink milk from my tits (Moo)

I’m a fat, fucking pig

I’m a common fungus

I’m a disgruntled skunk, shoot you out my butthole

I’m a marijuana plant, I can get you fucked up

And I’m Kanye West

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth

Ba-dum-da-dum-dum, ba-dum-da-di

We are the vultures, feed on the dead

We’re just some rhinos, horny as heck

I’m just a giraffe, what’s with this neck?

Hippity-hop, I’m a kangaroo

I hop all day, up and down with you

I’m an elephant, I got junk in my trunk

What the fuck? I’m a clam!

I’m a wolf. Howl!

I’m a squirrel, lookin’ for my next nut

And I’m a pony, just a freak horse, heh-heh-heh

But, uh, c’mon, get on (Yah)

Giddee-up, let’s ride

I’m HPV, don’t let me in

I’m a koala and I sleep all the time

So what? It’s cute

We love you, India

We love you, Africa

We love the Chinese

We forgive you, Germany

Earth, it is our planet (It’s so tiny)

We love the Earth (We love the Earth), it is our home (Home)

We love the Earth, it is our planet (It is our planet)

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth

I’m a man (Hello?)

Can you hear me? (Anyone out there? Hello?)

I’ve trudged the Earth for so damn long

And still don’t know shit (What’s going on?)

I hope it’s not a simulation (Huh)

Give each other names like Ahmed and Pedro

And, yeah, we like to wear clothes, girls still look beautiful

And it covers up our human dick (Woo), eat a lot of tuna fish

But these days, it’s like we don’t know how to act

All these shootings, pollution, we under attack on ourselves

Like, let’s all just chill (Hey), respect what we built (Hey)

Like look at the internet! It’s cracking as hell

Fellas, don’t you love to cum when you have sex? (Ayy)

And I heard women orgasms are better than a dick’s (Uh)

So what we got this land for? What we gotta stand for?

Love, and we love the Earth (The Earth)

Oh, yeah, baby, I love the Earth

I love this planet

Hey, Russia, we’re cool

Hey, Asia, all of you, c’mon

Every one of you from the plains to the Sahara

Let’s come together and live

Hum-dum-dum-dae-dum, hum-dum-dum-dae-dum

우-우-우리는 지구를 사랑해요

Amamos la tierra

我们爱地球

(We love you, we love you)

C’mon everybody, I know we’re not all the same

But we’re living on the same Earth (We love you, we love you)

Have you ever been to Earth?

Everyone who is listening has been to Earth, Ariana (We love you, we love you)

We’re not making music for aliens here

Are we gonna die?

You know what, Bieber? We might die (We love you, we love you)

I’m not going to lie to you

I mean, there’s so many people out here who don’t think Global Warming’s a real thing

You know? We gotta save this planet

We’re being stupid

Unless we get our shit together now

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Ole Media Management LP

Written by: Magnus August Hoiberg, Jamil Chammas, Benjamin Levin, Joshua Coleman, David Burd

See also: Cardi B – Press Lyrics | Katy Perry – Never Really Over Lyrics | Justin Bieber – Sorry Lyrics