Lil Baby – “Out The Mud” (ft. Future)

Lil Baby’s new song “Out The Mud” featuring Future is now available on streaming platforms. The moody, flute-driven single opens with a verse from Lil Baby, who namechecks Soulja Boy and raps about driving around in his Range Rover and Mercedes trucks and pushing past the clout-chasing internet haters. “I just bought a bust down, can’t wait to hold it up / All these Percs won’t stay down, I keep throwing up / Yougin ain’t gon’ play with him, he did it off of love / I feel like it’s different when you got it out the mud,” the duo rap together in the hook.

Lil Baby’s studio debut album Harder Than Ever was released in May 2018. Since then, he’s released two mixtapes—Drip Harder with Gunna, as well as Street Gossip. He also made a guest appearance on Gunna’s Drip or Drown 2, which dropped back in February. In March, he collaborated with Jacquees on the single “Your Peace” and later performed with DJ Khalid on SNL. Future’s latest album The WIZRD was released in January with an accompanying documentary of the same name. Earlier this month, he announced a joint tour with Meek Mill. Check out “Out The Mud” below.