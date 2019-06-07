Liam Gallagher – “Shockwave”

Liam Gallagher is back with a new song called “Shockwave.” After performing the track live in London Wednesday night, the former Oasis member has made the song’s studio version available on streaming platforms.

Gallagher’s solo debut album As You Were was released in 2017. Since then, the songwriter has continued his usual shenanigans, recently mouthing off about Radiohead on Twitter. He’s also been on the receiving end of a stray fish and some public nudity during two separate shows. Hear his latest song “Shockwave” below.