Liam Gallagher performed a set at London’s Round Chapel last night. There, amid renditions of songs on his last solo album—2017’s middling As You Were—and Oasis standards, the singer, estranged brother of Noel, and expert Radiohead dragger unveiled a new track called “Shockwave.” The single is due to be officially released tomorrow, and expected to be included on a new Gallagher LP called Why Me?

If you aren’t made nauseous by wobbly cell phone camera footage (it looks like a shockwave is running through that camera, folks!), you can enjoy video of the performance, which features Liam shaking maracas and holding the mic out for the audience to chant “hey!” The track conjures up a bit of the scrappy feel of early, blown-out Oasis circa Definitely Maybe.

Gallagher’s London performance coincided with the UK and Ireland debut of a new documentary about Gallagher, entitled Liam Gallagher: As It Was, which originally premiered at Cannes this year. More news about Liam Gallagher’s new music presumably coming soon; for now, enjoy a first taste of “Shockwave” below.