Nearly a decade before she portrayed fictional pop star Ally in blockbuster film A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga was a real-life rising star following the release of her 2009 The Fame Monster EP. The reissue of the singer’s debut album included some of her first hits like “Alejandro” and “Telephone,” and her commercial smash “Bad Romance.”

The first single from the album, “Bad Romance” featured lyrics in both English and French about catching feelings for someone and wanting to know everything about them (but especially the bad stuff). The song won a slew of awards, including two Grammys, and the video helped establish Lady Gaga’s provocative image during this era.

Here are Lady Gaga’s full “Bad Romance” lyrics and video below.

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh! Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh!

Caught in a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh! Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh!

Caught in a bad romance

Rah rah ah-ah-ah!

Ro mah ro-mah-mah

Gaga oh-la-la!

Want your bad romance

Rah rah ah-ah-ah!

Ro mah ro-mah-mah

Gaga ooh-la-la!

Want your bad romance

I want your ugly

I want your disease

I want your everything

As long as it’s free

I want your love

Love-love-love

I want your love

I want your drama

The touch of your hand

I want your leather studded kiss in the sand

I want your love

Love-love-love, I want your love (Love-love-love, I want your love)

You know that I want you

And you know that I need you

I want it bad

Your bad romance

I want your love and

I want your revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh!)

I want your love and

All your lovers revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh! Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh!

Caught in a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh! Oh-oh-ooh-oh-oh-oh!

Caught in a bad romance

Rah rah ah-ah-ah!

Ro mah ro-mah-mah

Gaga ooh-la-la!

Want your bad romance

I want your horror

I want your design

‘Cause you’re a criminal

As long as your mine

I want your love

Love-love-love

I want your love

I want your psycho, your vertigo shtick

Want you in my rear window

Baby you’re sick, I want your love

Love-love-love, I want your love

(Love-love-love, I want your love)

You know that I want you

And you know that I need you

I want it bad, bad romance

I want your love and

I want your revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh!)

I want your love and

All your lovers revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh! Oh-oh-ooh-oh-oh-oh!

Caught in a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh! Oh-oh-ooh-oh-oh-oh!

Caught in a bad romance

Rah rah ah-ah-ah!

Ro mah ro-mah-mah

Gaga ooh-la-la!

Want your bad romance

Rah rah ah-ah-ah!

Ro mah ro-mah-mah

Gaga oh-la-la!

Want your bad romance

Walk, walk fashion baby, work it move that bitch crazy

Walk-walk fashion baby, work it move that bitch crazy

Walk-walk fashion baby, work it move that bitch crazy

Walk-walk passion baby, work it I’m a free bitch baby

I want your love

And I want your revenge

I want your love

I don’t wanna be friends

(J’veux ton amour et je veux ta revanche j’veux ton amour)

I don’t wanna be friends, I don’t wanna be friends

I don’t wanna be friends, I don’t wanna be friends

Want your bad romance (caught in a bad romance) want your bad romance

I want your love and

I want your revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh!)

I want your love and

All your lovers revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh! Want your bad romance

Caught in a bad romance

Want your bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh! Want your bad romance

Caught in a bad romance

Rah rah ah-ah-ah!

Ro mah ro-mah-mah

Gaga ooh-la-la!

Want your bad romance

Lyrics licensed and provided by LyricFind

Writer/s: NADIR KHAYAT, STEFANI GERMANOTTA

Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

