Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”
Nearly a decade before she portrayed fictional pop star Ally in blockbuster film A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga was a real-life rising star following the release of her 2009 The Fame Monster EP. The reissue of the singer’s debut album included some of her first hits like “Alejandro” and “Telephone,” and her commercial smash “Bad Romance.”
The first single from the album, “Bad Romance” featured lyrics in both English and French about catching feelings for someone and wanting to know everything about them (but especially the bad stuff). The song won a slew of awards, including two Grammys, and the video helped establish Lady Gaga’s provocative image during this era.
Here are Lady Gaga’s full “Bad Romance” lyrics and video below.
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh! Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh!
Caught in a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh! Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh!
Caught in a bad romance
Rah rah ah-ah-ah!
Ro mah ro-mah-mah
Gaga oh-la-la!
Want your bad romance
Rah rah ah-ah-ah!
Ro mah ro-mah-mah
Gaga ooh-la-la!
Want your bad romance
I want your ugly
I want your disease
I want your everything
As long as it’s free
I want your love
Love-love-love
I want your love
I want your drama
The touch of your hand
I want your leather studded kiss in the sand
I want your love
Love-love-love, I want your love (Love-love-love, I want your love)
You know that I want you
And you know that I need you
I want it bad
Your bad romance
I want your love and
I want your revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh!)
I want your love and
All your lovers revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh! Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh!
Caught in a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh! Oh-oh-ooh-oh-oh-oh!
Caught in a bad romance
Rah rah ah-ah-ah!
Ro mah ro-mah-mah
Gaga ooh-la-la!
Want your bad romance
I want your horror
I want your design
‘Cause you’re a criminal
As long as your mine
I want your love
Love-love-love
I want your love
I want your psycho, your vertigo shtick
Want you in my rear window
Baby you’re sick, I want your love
Love-love-love, I want your love
(Love-love-love, I want your love)
You know that I want you
And you know that I need you
I want it bad, bad romance
I want your love and
I want your revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh!)
I want your love and
All your lovers revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh! Oh-oh-ooh-oh-oh-oh!
Caught in a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh! Oh-oh-ooh-oh-oh-oh!
Caught in a bad romance
Rah rah ah-ah-ah!
Ro mah ro-mah-mah
Gaga ooh-la-la!
Want your bad romance
Rah rah ah-ah-ah!
Ro mah ro-mah-mah
Gaga oh-la-la!
Want your bad romance
Walk, walk fashion baby, work it move that bitch crazy
Walk-walk fashion baby, work it move that bitch crazy
Walk-walk fashion baby, work it move that bitch crazy
Walk-walk passion baby, work it I’m a free bitch baby
I want your love
And I want your revenge
I want your love
I don’t wanna be friends
(J’veux ton amour et je veux ta revanche j’veux ton amour)
I don’t wanna be friends, I don’t wanna be friends
I don’t wanna be friends, I don’t wanna be friends
Want your bad romance (caught in a bad romance) want your bad romance
I want your love and
I want your revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh!)
I want your love and
All your lovers revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh! Want your bad romance
Caught in a bad romance
Want your bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-ooh! Want your bad romance
Caught in a bad romance
Rah rah ah-ah-ah!
Ro mah ro-mah-mah
Gaga ooh-la-la!
Want your bad romance
Lyrics licensed and provided by LyricFind
Writer/s: NADIR KHAYAT, STEFANI GERMANOTTA
Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
See also: Lady Gaga – Shallow Lyrics | Billie Eilish – Bad Guy Lyrics | Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody Lyrics