Korn have announced a new album, titled THE NOTHING. The new record, the band’s first since 2016’s The Serenity of Suffering, will be released September 13 via Roadrunner Records/Elektra. In a press statement, frontman Jonathan Davis described the new record thusly:

“Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one- pulling at us every moment of our lives. It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment. It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence. There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists -where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to…..THE NOTHING.”

The group also released the new album’s first single, “You’ll Never Find Me.” Korn is headed on a major US tour this summer alongside Alice in Chains; more info is available here. THE NOTHING is available to preorder here. Listen to “You’ll Never Find Me” and check out the tracklist for THE NOTHING below.