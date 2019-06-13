Earlier this year, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, alongside the producer Danger Mouse, released a collaborative full-length project entitled Lux Prima. The two are still working together and recently appeared on an episode of SiriusXM Sessions, hosted by Julia Cunningham, where they performed a few songs from Lux Prima as well as a cover of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” for the satellite station. The duo’s rendition feels more dour and soft but has an enigmatic quality much like the original.

Lux Prima features the singles “Turn the Light,” “Woman,” and the title track. Karen O and Danger Mouse even released a documentary on the making of the album. Listen to their cover of “Perfect Day” below.