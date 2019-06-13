Irv Gotti’s BET anthology series Tales is returning 7/2, and its new season will include a new song by Kanye West. The track is called “Brothers” and features Charlie Wilson. Today, we hear a sneak peek in the upcoming episode’s trailer. It’s unclear if the single will appear on Kanye’s supposedly forthcoming album Yandhi, which he has postponed twice now.“

We’ll be brothers forever / What happens to one of us, happens to us together / And we’ll be brothers forever,” Kanye sings on the new track. Back in 2017, Gotti and Kanye hinted that they were working on something together.

We heard from Kanye earlier this year when he released “Mixed Personalities” with YNW Melly. He performed a new song called “Water” at his Easter Sunday Service back in April, but he has yet to officially release it. Last summer, he produced a parade of albums, including his solo LP Ye.

Listen to a snippet of “Brothers” below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.