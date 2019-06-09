News \
Justin Bieber Teases That New Music Is Coming
Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care” is still sizzling its way into summer, but Bieber’s hinting there’s more new music to come from him — maybe soon.
“More music coming. Happy Sunday,” he tweeted on Sunday afternoon (June 9).
The vague reveal didn’t offer any additional information, but it did set off a wave of emotions from fans, whose comments on the tweet ranged from “the prince of pop is coming” to “”sir u cant just say that and leave” to “please drop a snippet.”
Bieber recently shared a snapshot from the studio in company with wife Hailey. Two weeks ago, he captioned an Instagram photo of the pair with “Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka.”
His last full-length studio album, Purpose, was released in 2015.
Check out his tweet about new music below.
