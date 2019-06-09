justin-bieber-teases-that-new-music-is-coming

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care” is still sizzling its way into summer, but Bieber’s hinting there’s more new music to come from him — maybe soon.

“More music coming. Happy Sunday,” he tweeted on Sunday afternoon (June 9).

The vague reveal didn’t offer any additional information, but it did set off a wave of emotions from fans, whose comments on the tweet ranged from “the prince of pop is coming” to “”sir u cant just say that and leave” to “please drop a snippet.”

Bieber recently shared a snapshot from the studio in company with wife Hailey. Two weeks ago, he captioned an Instagram photo of the pair with “Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka.”

His last full-length studio album, Purpose, was released in 2015.

Check out his tweet about new music below.

More music coming. Happy Sunday — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 9, 2019

This article originally appeared on Billboard.