Chicago-based rapper Juice WRLD croons about heartbreak in his breakthrough single, “Lucid Dreams.” The 20-year-old’s emo rap ballad crossed over and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which helped him rise to mainstream recognition and build a solid fanbase.

Released in May 2018 as the second single off his debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance, the melancholic track samples Sting’s 1993 track, “Shape of My Heart.” During an interview with Billboard, Juice WRLD revealed that it only took him around 20 minutes to record “Lucid Dreams” in the studio.

“It wasn’t rushed,” he recalls. “I remember it was storming pretty bad that day…I think the power almost went out or something, it was crazy.”

See Juice WRLD’s full “Lucid Dreams” lyrics and video below.

No, no, no

I still see your shadows in my room

Can’t take back the love that I gave you

It’s to the point where I love and I hate you

And I cannot change you so I must replace you (oh)

Easier said than done

I thought you were the one

Listening to my heart instead of my head

You found another one, but

I am the better one

I won’t let you forget me

I still see your shadows in my room

Can’t take back the love that I gave you

It’s to the point where I love and I hate you

And I cannot change you so I must replace you (oh)

Easier said than done

I thought you were the one

Listening to my heart instead of my head

You found another one, but

I am the better one

I won’t let you forget me

You left me falling and landing inside my grave

I know that you want me dead (cough)

I take prescriptions to make me feel a-okay

I know it’s all in my head

I have these lucid dreams where I can’t move a thing

Thinking of you in my bed

You were my everything

Thoughts of a wedding ring

Now I’m just better off dead (coughs)

I’ll do it over again

I didn’t want it to end

I watch it blow in the wind

I should’ve listened to my friends

Did this shit in the past

But I want it to last

You were made outta plastic (fake)

I was tangled up in your drastic ways

Who knew evil girls have the prettiest face

You gave me a heart that was full of mistakes

I gave you my heart and you made heart break

You made my heart break

You made my heart ache (I still see your shadows in my room)

You made my heart break

You made my heart ache (can’t take back the love that I gave you)

You made my heart break (were made outta plastic fake)

You made my heart ache (I still see your shadows in my room)

You made my heart break again (I was tangled up your drastic ways)

(Who knew evil girls have the prettiest face?)

I still see your shadows in my room

Can’t take back the love that I gave you

It’s to the point where I love and I hate you

And I cannot change you so I must replace you (oh)

Easier said than done

I thought you were the one

Listening to my heart instead of my head

You found another one, but

I am the better one

I won’t let you forget me

I still see your shadows in my room

Can’t take back the love that I gave you

It’s to the point where I love and I hate you

And I cannot change you so I must replace you (oh)

Easier said than done

I thought you were the one

Listening to my heart instead of my head

You found another one, but

I am the better one

I won’t let you forget me

Did this shit in the past but I want it to last

You were made outta plastic (fake)

I was tangled up in your drastic ways

Who knew evil girls have the prettiest face?

Easier said than done

I thought you were

(Instead of my head, you found another)

I won’t let you forget me

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Jared Higgins

