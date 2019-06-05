Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has released a cover of “Head Over Heels,” the 1985 Tears for Fears hit. Curt Smith of Tears for Fears gave the cover his blessing, calling it “a beautiful, ethereal reimagining” in a statement and I’m inclined to agree.

This is the second song Japanese Breakfast has released on W Records, following last month’s “Essentially.” According to the press release, “W Records will be reaching beyond music to support a cause that’s important to both W Hotels and the artist.” As such, a portion of the proceeds from sales of both singles will be donated to the ACLU. Other artists who have recorded music on the W Records imprint include Perfume Genius, Amber Mark, and Roosevelt.

It would be interesting to see a shot by shot remake of the original Tears for Fears video set in a library, complete with flying synthesizers, especially given Zauner’s trajectory as an emerging filmmaker/music video director in addition to her impressive musical output. In the meantime, we have Zauner’s gauzy interpretation of the timeless slow jam to enjoy. Listen below.