Future Announces New Project Save Me, Releases 3 Snippets

Future has announced a new project titled Save Me, set for release this Friday, June 7. The news comes in the form of an Instagram post featuring the project’s cover art, which you can view below, and follows the release of several song snippets on the rapper’s profile in recent days. One of the snippets—a decidedly Blonde-esque bit of pitch-shifting over mid-tempo guitar strumming—features clips from a video directed by French designer Henri Alexander Levy of the fashion house Enfants Riches Déprimés. Future captioned another snippet with what may or may not be a song title, “GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL. 7777777.” He geotagged the cover art at the provocative location, “Oh Fuck, I Have Made A Huge Mistake.”

The project’s scope is anyone’s guess, but if Save Me is an album, it would be Future’s first since his January full-length THE WIZRD. Last year he released Beastmode 2, a sequel to his seminal 2015 mixtape produced by Zaytoven, Wrld On Drugs, a not-seminal joint album with Juice Wrld, and executive produced the double-disc soundtrack for Director X’s Superfly reboot. He also contributed a memorably freaky falsetto verse to Jay Rock’s Black Panther hit “King’s Dead,” one of Spin’s 101 best songs of 2018. Future intended to cap his packed year with a co-headlining North American tour with Nicki Minaj, but the run was canceled amid lagging ticket sales.

View Future’s Save Me artwork and listen to three song snippets below.

GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL. 7777777