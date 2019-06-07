Stream Future’s New Save Me EP

After wiping his Instagram and teasing new music earlier this week, Future is back with a new EP, Save Me, out now via Epic Records and Freebandz Entertainment. It’s the pioneering rapper’s second release of the year, following January’s The WIZRD. Future also put out Beastmode 2 back in 2018 as the follow-up to Beast Mode, his classic collaborative mixtape with Zaytoven. Revisit our track reviews of WIZRD highlight “Baptiize” and Beastmode 2 cut “Red Light,” both of which rank among his best recent work.

Ever productive, Future also released a project with Juice WRLD last year called Wrld On Drugs, and served as executive producer on the soundtrack for Director X’s Superfly reboot, which featured a mixture of new songs by him and guests. We named Future’s Black Panther collaboration with Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock, “King’s Dead,” one of the best songs of 2018, in large part because of his memorably wacky verse.

The cover art for Save Me comes courtesy of Enfants Riches Déprimés founder Henri Alexander Levy, who also directed all the music videos for the project. Find the tracklist and streaming links for Future’s new EP Save Me below.

Save Me:

1. “XanaX Damage”

2. “St. Lucia”

3. “Please Tell Me”

4. “Shotgun”

5. “Government Official”

6. “Extra”

7. “Love Thy Enemies”