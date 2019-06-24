The lineup for Rolling Loud’s Bay Area 2019 edition has been announced. The third annual installment of the Northern California outpost of the multi-city hip-hop festival will feature Future, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, and local artist G-Eazy as the headliners.

Other artists featured on the two-day festival include Juice WRLD, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Tyga, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Dolph, Lil Keed, and Yung Bans, among others. The bill is rounded out by other Bay Area artists such as SOB X RBE, Kamaiyah, Nef The Pharaoh, and more.

The festival will be held on September 28 and 29 at the Oakland Coliseum Grounds. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. PT, and can be purchased here.

“The Bay Area always shows Rolling Loud so much love,” festival founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said in a statement. “We are excited to come back for a third time with a stacked lineup and an improved layout and fan experience. Yee!”

Rolling Loud celebrated its 5th anniversary at its flagship Miami location in May, where a stampede broke out. Festival organizers said the incident was caused by “a disturbance that led a large group of fans to believe there was an active shooter within the festival grounds.”

“Security and public authorities immediately sprung into action, established it was a false alarm and there was not an active shooter in the festival, and diffused the situation,” Cherif said in a statement at the time.

Here’s hoping things go smoother at this year’s Bay Area installment.

Check out the Rolling Loud Bay Area 2019 lineup below: