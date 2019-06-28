The long awaited and greatly anticipated new album Bandana, by Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, is finally available on streaming platforms. The record doesn’t disappoint, bringing back the dark soulfulness and mercurial style of Piñata to its logical evolution. Gibbs and Madlib continue to operate on the perfect wavelength together and their partnership still dazzles.

The new record features verses from Killer Mike, Pusha-T, Yasiin Bey, Black Thought, and more. The album contains the previously released singles “Crime Pays,” “Flat Tummy Tea,” and the title track. “Crime Pays” is the lone record to get the video treatment, with a visual depicting Gibbs spending time in a zebra-filled ranch.

Bandana is the follow-up to 2014’s stellar Piñata, the first collaboration between Gibbs and Madlib. A second project instantly became desired amongst fans. In the five year gap between records both artists have shared separate projects, with Gibbs releasing two albums last year, Freddie and a collaboration with Curren$y titled Fetti. Madlib collaborated with M.E.D. and Blu in 2015 for the record Bad Neighbor. Stream Bandana in full below.