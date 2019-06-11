In a new Dazed Magazine feature, Frank Ocean answers questions from a wide and strange assortment of celebrities from the worlds of acting, modeling, sports, writing, music, and more. Nile Rodgers, JPEGMAFIA, Rosalía, Arca, Billy Porter, Matt Ox (yes), Janet Mock, Rex Orange County, and more were among the most high-profile members of the asking committee.

John Waters got to ask Ocean three questions: If the singer-songwriter would cover Divine’s song from Waters’ 1974 trash film classic Female Trouble (“Haha. I can try!”), what movie theme Frank wishes he had written (Ryuichi Sakamoto’s theme for 1983’s Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence), and the most insane movie he’d seen recently (Lars von Trier’s two-part 2013 film Nymphomaniac).

Arca asked him what the difference between his entertainer name (Frank Ocean) and his given name (Christopher Breaux) signified, to which Frank responded: “Christopher is a triangle wave. Frank is a pulse wave. I’m a little synthesiser. Xo.” Nile Rodgers asked what seems like a strange choice for the one question you’d ask Frank Ocean: “When is Channel Orange coming out on vinyl?” Frank replied “ASAP.”

JPEGMAFIA submitted perhaps the most pointed question in the Q&A. He asked Frank about how it felt to “[fuck] over” his former label Def Jam by releasing Blonde immediately after fulfilling his contract with them by putting out Endless. He also asked what Frank had ended up building in Endless’ accompanying video. Frank replied:

Eyy, Peggy! You know, it’s funny talking about it these days because I couldn’t really tell anybody anything for a couple of years. Couldn’t tell anyone at the label, obviously. But I also couldn’t talk with anyone at Apple because the industry is too small and it would’ve gotten back to the label for sure. So I kept it to myself and a few in my circle. I carried my hard drives around with me when I travelled because I used to not store anything online. Those drives became a physical representation of the stakes. If the files had leaked, everything would have worked out very differently for me. When August came around and both projects were uploaded I felt the euphoria, yeah, but mostly I just needed to sleep. I probably slept something like 15 hours. To answer your second question, I built a 12-foot staircase with my fucking bare hands some days before! It’s in my storage, you want it??

Ocean also revealed in the interview that his favorite cereals are Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Cinnamon Cheerios, and that he’d play the video game Gran Turismo again if he could.

