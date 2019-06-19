Frances Bean Cobain teased yet another song on Instagram Wednesday. In the caption, the 26-year-old warned that “these are clips of a very sad song but it’s raw and truthful so i wanted to share it.” The post includes two videos of Cobain singing an original song while playing an acoustic guitar.

Cobain doesn’t explicitly mention her late father, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, but the lyrics certainly sound like he’s the subject, especially the lines “I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place/Sometimes I find it hard to look at my own face.” She was around one-and-a-half years old when her father died from suicide in 1994.

The young singer, whose mom is Hole frontwoman Courtney Love, concluded the caption by promising that “music is coming soonish” and thanking her followers for “the continued interest and words of encouragement.” She added: “I see them all and they make my heart full.”

Among the followers giving Cobain encouragement is My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way. “Beautiful. You sound so good. So proud to watch you go on this journey, sharing your art,” he wrote, and punctuated his message with a heart emoji.

Cobain posts videos of herself performing snippets of her own original songs fairly regularly, and she was particularly cagy when family friend RuPaul asked her about a rumored record deal while appearing on Ru’s podcast What’s the Tee? earlier this year. “I can’t speak of those things at the moment,” the scion of rock royalty responded when RuPaul asked if she signed a recording contract. However, her Instagram promise that the “music coming soonish” suggests we might see a more formal single or album release at some point.