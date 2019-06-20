News \
Fever Ray Announces New Album Live at the Troxy
Fever Ray, the solo project of Karin Dreijer of the Knife, has announced a new album entitled Live at the Troxy, which documents a March 2018 performance at the London venue. Dreijer was touring behind Plunge, her great second album under the Fever Ray name, and the Live at the Troxy tracklist is heavy on Plunge cuts, with a few favorites from her self-titled debut peppered in.
The live album will be released August 2, in digital formats by Mute and Rabid Recordings, and as a deluxe 3-LP set by Live Here Now. See the full Live at the Troxy tracklist and album art below, and read Spin’s Plunge review here.
Live at the Troxy tracklist
1. An Itch
2. Part Of Us
3. When I Grow Up
4. Mustn’t Hurry
5. This Country
6. Falling
7. Wanna Sip
8. I’m Not Done
9. Red Trails
10. Concrete Walls
11. To The Moon And Back
12. Triangle Walks
13. IDK About You
14. Keep The Streets Empty For Me
15. If I Had A Heart
16. Mama’s Hand
Album art