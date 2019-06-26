Leslie Feist has announced a new podcast called “Pleasure Studies,” which will “explore big themes” from her 2017 album Pleasure by way of longform interviews. Per the podcast’s Spotify description blurb, Feist will be presenting her interviews with “a time travel researcher, a Dreamer and activist, a transgender triathlete, an FBI undercover operative, a monogamous couple in adult film, a professional storm-chaser, an alter ego, and more.” “Pleasure Studies” comes courtesy of esteemed media/podcast company Talkhouse, which tends to focus on content made by artists, rather than about them.

Feist hasn’t released much new music since Pleasure (aside from a few one-offs, and a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye“), but she did release a 122-page cookbook of recipes for the meals she ate while recording the album. Pleasures: The Meals Of An Album is still available on Feist’s online store, for those who don’t already have a copy. And you can rest easy knowing that the cookbook is completely vegetarian, and that the proceeds from Pleasures: The Meals Of An Album go Community Food Centres Canada, an organization focused on rooting out food insecurity in low-income areas.

Find the trailer for Feist’s new podcast “Pleasure Studies” below, and watch a short video explanation via Facebook.