A voice for change. After Faith No More fired singer Chuck Mosley and brought on Mike Patton in 1988 to replace him two albums into their run, the funk-metal band reached a new level of success with their third album, The Real Thing.

Released on June 20, 1989, the record became one of the band’s most successful, reaching platinum status in September the following year. The single “Epic” off the album was also a big hit for Faith No More—SPIN’s band of the year in 1990—reaching No. 9 on the Billboard charts.