Erykah Badu and James Poyser of the Roots teamed up to record a cover of ’80s hitmakers’ Squeeze’s song “Tempted” for Record Store Day 2019. Fans who weren’t able to make it out to a brick and mortar store to buy the limited-run 45 on Record Store Day can now check out Badu and Poyser’s sultry cover of the classic pop hit, along with an instrumental version of the song, on streaming platforms. Ali Jackson, Thundercat, and Derrick Hodge also play on the track.

Badu’s last proper studio album, New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), came out in 2010 and she released the But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape in 2015. Her intimate Tiny Desk concert from 2018 is also worth revisiting.

Check out both versions of the “Tempted” cover below and feel free to imagine the entire Reality Bites cast singing along.