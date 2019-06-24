Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce Fall Tour

Elvis Costello & The Imposters are hitting the road this fall. Following Costello’s summer tour with Blondie, the newly-designated Officer of the Order of the British Empire will be taking his band across the country a second time, with a full month of dates kicking off in late October.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ most recent album was 2018’s Look Now; the band released a music video for “Mr. and Mrs. Hush” earlier this year. Find the full list of dates for the band’s fall tour below, and grab a ticket here.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Just Trust Tour:

10/23 Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion

10/24 Hershey, PA – The Hershey Theatre

10/26 Ithaca, NY – State Theatre

10/27 Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

10/29 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

10/30 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

11/01 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

11/02 Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

11/04 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11/05 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

11/07 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for Performing Arts

11/08 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/10 St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

11/11 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

11/13 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

11/15 Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage

11/16 Carmel, IN – Center for Performing Arts

11/17 Louisville, KY – The Palace Theatre

11/19 Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

11/20 Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theatre

11/22 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

11/23 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

11/24 Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater

11/26 Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre