English pop star Ellie Goulding teamed up with Diplo and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee to create their catchy single “Close to Me.” Released on October 24, 2018, the track has since peaked at No. 18 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Goulding began promoting the track two days before its premiere, wiping her social media accounts and sharing a cartoon image of the artists’ arms locked in a triangle alongside a titular caption. Shot in Budapest, Hungary, the accompanying music video follows Ellie and Swae through various scenic locations with a group of dancers.

See Ellie Goulding and Diplo’s full “Close to Me” lyrics and video, featuring Swae Lee.

Even though we both know we’re liars and we start each other’s fires

We just know that we’ll be all right

Even though we’re kicked out the party ’cause we both hate everybody

We’re the ones they wanna be like

So don’t let me down

Keep me in trouble

Born to be wild

Out in the jungle

And I don’t wanna be somebody without your body close to me

And if it wasn’t you, I wouldn’t want anybody close to me (yeah, yeah)

‘Cause I’m an animal, animal-al, like animal, like you

And I don’t wanna be somebody without your body close to me (whoo)

You can never come too close for comfort

I had to cut my bitch off, she bein’ stubborn (stubborn)

I make it known I fuck with you, not undercover (‘cover)

And when I jump in, I’m burnin’ rubber (yeah, skrrt)

Iced out body, didn’t go to college (yeah, yeah)

Price tag poppin’, then you on a private (then you on a)

Don’t say “sorry,” everyone’s watchin’ (everyone)

When you’re where I am, everything’s timeless (yeah, yeah)

And I don’t wanna be somebody without your body close to me

And if it wasn’t you, I wouldn’t want anybody close to me (yeah, yeah)

‘Cause I’m an animal, animal-al, like animal, like you

And I don’t wanna be somebody without your body close to me (whoo)

Close to me

Close to me

(Animal, animal-al, like animal, like you)

And I don’t wanna be somebody without your body close to me

And if it wasn’t you, I wouldn’t want anybody close to me (yeah, yeah)

Because I’m an animal, animal-al, like animal, like you

And I don’t wanna be somebody without your body close to me (whoo)

Close to me

(To me) close to me

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Ellie Goulding, Savan Kotecha, Peter Svensson, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Khalif Brown, Thomas Wesley Pentz