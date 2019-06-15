E-40 Announces New Album Practice Makes Paper Featuring Quavo, Rick Ross, ASAP Ferg, More

Bay area hitmaker E-40 has announced that his next solo album will be released this July. Titled Practice Makes Paper, the LP will include guest appearances from ASAP Ferg, Schoolboy Q, Rick Ross, Quavo, Jeremih, Method Man, Redman, Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Scarface, Sada Baby, Tee Grizzley, Boosie Badazz, Fabolous, and more.

Practice Makes Paper is the followup to last year’s The Gift of Gab. In April, the rapper made a guest appearance on 2 Chainz’s Rap or Go to the League song “2 Dolla Bill,” and later rapped his verse in the music video. Practice Makes Paper arrives July 26 via Heavy On The Grind. Check out E-40’s album announcement below.