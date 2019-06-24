Immediately after the Toronto Raptors won their first-ever NBA championship, Toronto native and Raptors mega-fan Drake released two singles in celebration of the win.

Released on June 14, Drake’s The Best in the World Pack EP boasts championship trophy artwork and includes “Omertà” and the Rick Ross-assisted “Money in the Grave.” The two singles mark Drake’s first release as a lead artist independent of Young Money and Cash Money. Instead, Billboard reports the tracks were released on his Frozen Moments LLC, and licensed through Republic Records.

“Money in the Grave,” is a bass-heavy tune in which both artists boast about their riches, “In the next life, I’m tryna stay paid/When I die, put my money in the grave.”

The rapper’s recent Instagram posts indicate that he is back in “album mode” and is working on his latest project in the studio. Since Scorpion’s release last year, Drake has been on several other projects as a guest feature, including Chris Brown’s “No Guidance,” and Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.”



See Drake’s full “Money in the Grave” lyrics and video below.

[Drake:]

Yeah, okay

‘Lil CC, on the beat, hm

Yeah, yeah

I mean, where the fuck should I really even start?

I got hoes that I’m keeping in the dark

I got my niggas ‘cross the street living large

Thinking back to the fact that they dead

Thought my raps wasn’t facts ’til they sat with the bars

I got two phones, one need a charge

Yeah, they twins, I could tell they ass apart

I got big packs coming on the way

I got big stacks coming out the safe

I got Lil Max with me, he the wave

It’s a big gap between us in the game

In the next life, I’m tryna stay paid

When I die, put my money in the grave

When I die, put my money in the grave

I really gotta put a couple niggas in they place

Really just lapped every nigga in the race

I really might tat, “Realest Nigga” on my face

Lil CC, let it slap with the bass

I used to save hoes with a mask and a cape

Now I’m like, “Nah, love, I’m good, go away”

Ain’t about to die with no money, I done gave it

I was on top when that shit meant a lot

Still on top like I’m scared of the drop

Still on top and these niggas wanna swap

Niggas wanna swap like it’s Slauson or Watts

I don’t wanna change ’cause I’m good where I’m at

Mob Ties on ‘em, always good where I’m at

Word to Junior, Jazzy, Baby J

Tell ‘em when I die, put my money in the grave

[Rick Ross:]

Couple figures, killers call and collect (Collect)

She fuck a nigga, then she on to the next (Next)

Really living large, she in awe with a mack

When you niggas thinking small, in the mall with a rat (Rat)

Roll with us if you really wanna get it (Get it)

Go get a half a million in the Sprinter (Sprinter)

Phone ringing, bitches know a big tipper (Tipper)

I got the hookup and there’s really no limit (Limit)

Dead broke is in you niggas’ DNA (DNA)

Rickey Smiley’s in Decatur with the ‘ye

Lil’ nigga, just another state case

Bury my motherfucking Chase Bank, time to bounce (Bounce)

Gotta count on my allowance (Gotta count on my allowance)

You niggas snitches so I gotta reroute it (Do or die)

A nigga dripping like I got a zillion dollars

Got the trap jumping like Zion when I rebound, then I’m out (Then I’m out)

And I’ll never talk about it (About it)

The homies quiet, but we all smoke the loudest (Loudest)

Rich niggas and I’m really being modest

‘Cause the way I do my deals, never treated like a artist, want house (House)

You could DM my accountant

My per diem six figures and I’m counting

Nine figures was the goal till I hit it

These niggas ain’t living, so bury mine with me

Ross got it! (Maybach Music)

[Drake:]

When I die, put my money in the grave

I really gotta put a couple niggas in they place

Really just lapped every nigga in the race

I really might tat, “Realest Nigga” on my face

Lil CC, let it slap with the bass

I used to save hoes with a mask and a cape

Now I’m like, “Nah love I’m good, go away”

Ain’t about to die with no money, I done gave you

Lyrics licensed and provided by LyricFind

Written by: Aubrey Graham, William Roberts, N.Kobe, Cydney Dade, Anton Joergensen, Ljay Currie

