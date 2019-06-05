Donald Trump Finally Crosses The Line, Calls Bette Midler “A Washed Up Psycho”

Donald Trump began his three-day state visit of the UK yesterday. But, in between meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen’s state dinner, the President has managed to stay Extremely Online. Bette Midler apologized for tweeting a fake quote attributed to Trump circa 1998. Of course, Trump jumped on this opportunity to call “fake news” and reveal his true feelings about the legendary entertainer.

The fake quote read, “If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific.”

Midler later tweeted, “I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!” She linked out to a 2015 explainer from the Reno Gazette Journal.

Trump didn’t forgive her. “Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad,” he wrote on Twitter today. “She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

So there you have it. Trump isn’t a Bette Midler fan. At least he didn’t say he likes her music 25% less now. Check out the tweets below.

I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true! Fact Check: Did Trump say in ’98 Republicans are dumb? https://t.co/NY9s6V49el via @rgj — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019