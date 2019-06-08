DJ Khaled Appears to Shade Tyler, The Creator for Beating Him to No. 1

DJ Khaled released his new album Father Of Asahd last month. He really, really wanted it to debut at #1 on the Billboard charts. But even though it featured some of the biggest stars in the world — Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, J Balvin, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, SZA, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill — that didn’t happen. Instead, he was beaten by Tyler, The Creator.

When Tyler’s new album Igor debuted at #1, making Father Of Asahd #2, DJ Khaled reportedly freaked the fuck out on his label. According to various music industry sources, he “threw a temper tantrum.” He “stormed into Epic with an entourage. He was angry and yelling.” Some “nasty stuff” was said.

Now, it seems he’s turned his ire towards Tyler. “I make albums so people can play it and you actually hear it,” Khaled said in a since deleted-post on Instagram. “You know, driving your car, you hear another car playing it. You know, go to the barbershop, you hear them playing it. You know, turn the radio on, and you hear them playing it. It’s called great music. It’s called albums that you actually hear the songs. Not no mysterious shit that you never hear it.”

I tried to tell y’all DJ Khaled felt a type of way about losing to Tyler when he posted then deleted this on IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/MNTjqSuoMt — Dwayne Ducky (@Pink_Marse) June 6, 2019

Some of us like that mysterious shit!

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.