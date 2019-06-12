Kevin Shields, Fred Armisen to Be Counselors at Dinosaur Jr.’s Rock Camp

Back in March, Dinosaur Jr. announced that they’d be hosting a summer rock camp called Camp Fuzz. The camp will stretch across four days, from July 30 to August 2, with a lineup of famous guests acting as “counselors” for master classes, group Q&As, and live performances.

Now, the band has announced the full schedule for the weekend along with the identities of their guests. My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields is hosting a guitar Q&A, and veteran producer John Agnello is doing a live episode of his Gear Club Podcast. Damian Abraham from Fucked Up will also be doing a live podcast episode, for Turned Out A Punk. And for the boring, Fred Armisen will be teaching a one-hour course in financial planning.

If you get tired of jamming and learning about pedals, maybe check out some of the recreational activities interspersed throughout Camp Fuzz: There’s a designated hour and fifteen minutes for disc golf, and two hours set aside for one of J Mascis’ favorite pastimes—karaoke. You can also catch screenings of Harold and Maude and Rushmore. It’s all happening at the Full Moon Resort, up in the Catskills; the most basic 3-day ticket will set you back about $1000, with more deluxe packages reaching up to $3000.

Check out the full Camp Fuzz schedule here.