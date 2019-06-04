David Lynch to Receive Honorary Oscar

David Lynch has been named as a recipient of an honorary Oscar. At the Academy’s Governors Awards in October, Lynch will be honored, along with Native American actor and producer Wes Studi, and Italian director and screenwriter Lina Wertmüller, for being a filmmaker “who has transformed the industry.” Geena Davis will also be awarded a special humanitarian award at the ceremony.

“These Governors Awards given by the Academy each year recognize individuals who have devoted themselves to a lifetime of artistic accomplishment and brought outstanding contributions to our industry, and beyond,” Academy President John Bailey wrote in a statement. “It is with great pleasure that we announce this year’s recipients.” The Governors Awards will take place on October 27.

David Lynch recently contributed a spoken word piece to Flying Lotus’ new single, released an online masterclass, and helped assemble nearly an hour of “lost footage” for the Criterion release of Blue Velvet. His last film project was 2017’s sprawling Twin Peaks: The Return series, in which he directed every episode.