Dave Grohl and Josh Homme Talk Rihanna, Billie Eilish, and ‘Weird Al’

Dave Grohl appeared on his pal and Queens of the Stone Age frontman’s Josh Homme’s Apple Music Beats 1 show The Alligator Hour this week. During the episode, set to air this Sunday (June 23) at 10 a.m. EST, the two discussed the music Grohl has learned about from his 13-year-old daughter Violet.

“It’s funny. I tried turning my kids onto tons of stuff and it worked. Violet has already kind of been through her Bowie phase. She’s kind of already done it all,” Grohl told Homme. “But now I find that they turn me onto stuff. So like most of the stuff that I’m going to play today are songs that I love because I hear them coming out of my daughter’s room.”

One of those artists is Billie Eilish. Grohl said his daughter gave him “a copy of this Billie Eilish song called ‘I Don’t Want to Be You Anymore.’ And I listened to it and the song is so beautiful. It’s heavy. The lyrics are dark and it’s super heavy. Beautiful.”

You can listen to the clip below:

Grohl played another one of Violet’s favorite jams, the Rihanna and SZA collaboration “Consideration.”

“I love the production, I love the beat, I love her voice. SZA’s on it, too,” Grohl said. “And it’s a really simple song, it’s just got this beautiful melody that just kind of winds around the beat and the loop, whatever it is.”

One artist Grohl enjoys without an assist from his kid is legendary song parodist and polka enthusiast “Weird Al” Yankovic. Homme, like many people who have had the good fortunate to meet Yankovic, described him as “the nicest guy of all time.” Then, Grohl praised Yankovic’s live performance describing a 1994 Weird Al show as “like Motorhead loud…I was kind of blown away.”