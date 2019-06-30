courtney-barnett-joins-wilco-to-perform-handshake-drugs-at-solid-sound-festival-watch

For the last few years, Wilco have helped host Solid Sound Festival at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, MA. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band was joined by fellow headliner Courtney Barnett for a performance at their “Wilco Karaoke” set, where fans were given the chance to sing their favorite Wilco songs backed by the Chicago band. For her karaoke performance, Barnett sang “Handshake Drugs,” a standout from Wilco’s 2004 album A Ghost Is Born.

Earlier this month, Wilco announced a series of North American tour dates kicking off this October in Toronto. The band also announced a new four-day music festival in Mexico slated for next year. Watch video footage of Courtney Barnett’s “Wilco Karaoke” performance below.