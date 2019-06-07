E Street Band’s Clarence Clemons Documentary Coming in July

A documentary about Bruce Springsteen’s longtime saxophonist Clarence Clemons is coming to theaters in July. Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am?, directed by Nick Mead, traces the late artist’s four decades in the E Street Band and features interviews with Bill Clinton, Joe Walsh, fellow E Street-er Nils Lofgren, Clemons’ son Jake (who joined the band in 2012), and more. The film also documents a “spiritual” trip Clemons took to China after Springsteen’s global Rising tour in 2003, Deadline reports.

In addition to his work with Springsteen, Clemons, nicknamed The Big Man, released several solo albums and played on dozens more by artists as varied as Aretha Franklin, Todd Rundgren, Roy Orbison, and Lady Gaga. He died of a stroke in 2011 at the age of 69, mere months after an early version of the documentary premiered at the Garden State Film Festival in New Jersey. “I was kind of looking for myself,” Clemons told Inside Jersey at the time. “The tour with Bruce was just so long: It took me out of my body, it took me out of myself. And finding who I am was what this turned into.”

Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am is scheduled to hit theaters in select cities in July, with a DVD and digital release on August 17.