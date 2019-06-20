Miami-based hip-hop duo City Girls released their hit single “Act Up” in November 2018 off their debut studio album Girl Code. The group consists of 25-year-old Yung Miami and 26-year-old Jatavia Shakara “JT” Johnson, who created the tune and its twerk-filled visual.

On the track, City Girls boast of their luxury lifestyle while warning others not to “Act Up” with them, otherwise there may be consequences. The song has been buoyed by a viral #ActUpChallenge on social media, where participants post video clips of themselves drinking, smoking, twerking or posting pictures of their exes and former friends.

Additionally, the song received even more attention after it was revealed that rapper Lil Yachty was a co-writer, which helped push the Girl Code standout to a No. 26 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, marking the duo’s highest charting entry to date.

See City Girls’ full “Act Up” lyrics and video below.

(Earl on the beat)

Real ass bitch, give a fuck ’bout a n—a

Big Birkin bag, hold five, six figures

Stripes on my ass so he call this pussy Tigger

Fuckin’ on a scammin’ ass, rich ass n—a

Same group of bitches, ain’t no adding to the picture

Drop a couple racks, watch this ass get bigger

Drinkin’ on liquor, and I’m lookin’ at your n—a

If his money right, he can eat it like a Snicker

I ain’t got time for you fake ass hoes

Talkin’ all loud in them fake ass clothes

Fake ass shoes match their fake ass gold

I’m the realest bitch ever to you snake ass hoes

Act up, you can get snatched up

Act up, you can get snatched up

Act up, you can get snatched up

Dirty ass nails, baby girl, you need to back up

It’s Yung Miami, and I came to run my sack up

Tired ass hoes on my page tryna track us

Brand new chain, City Girls goin’ platinum

I keep a baby Glock, I ain’t fightin’ with no random, period

You bitches weak, is you serious?

I let him taste the pussy, now he actin’ all delirious

Did the dash in the Rover like it’s Fast and Furious

She see my number in his phone, now you actin’ curious (Haha)

He gon’ buy me Gucci if I ask for it (yup)

He a classy n—a rockin’ Tom Ford (classy)

I bet your lil’ sister wanna look like me

I bet your lil’ brother wanna fuck on me

Hood bitch, good pussy, I ain’t average

Um, he can’t come around without that cabbage

Um, pop a pussy bitch quick, like a bubblegum

I ain’t never worry, I just deal with it for fun

Act up, you can get snatched up

Act up, you can get snatched up

Act up, you can get snatched up

Dirty ass nails, baby girl, you need to back up

JT on the track, and you know I’m ’bout my paper

Pussy sweet, pussy tight, so he called it Lifesaver

If your ass a broke ni—a, hell nah, I can’t meet ya

If your ass a rich n—a, I’ma fuck ya ’til you ain’t one

If that n—a a scammer, I’m turning into a dancer (yup)

I make it clap like he got the right answer

Sit on it with manners, get it harder than a hammer

He wanna freak, pussy pink, breast cancer

Oh, you like big butts, well I like big bucks

I don’t care about your chain, n—a, or your big truck

Yeah, I know you gettin’ it, but is you spendin’ it?

Give a fuck what a n—a got if he ain’t givin’ it (nope)

B-badass bitch, bad attitude (yeah)

Nails done, hair done, ass too (ow)

Your baby daddy fuckin’ me and suckin’ me

He don’t answer you, bitch, that’s because of me (period)

Act up, you can get snatched up

Act up, you can get snatched up

Act up, you can get snatched up

Dirty ass nails, baby girl, you need to back up

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Isaac Earl Bynum, Jatavia Johnson, Miles McCollum

