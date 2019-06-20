Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to City Girls’ “Act Up”
Miami-based hip-hop duo City Girls released their hit single “Act Up” in November 2018 off their debut studio album Girl Code. The group consists of 25-year-old Yung Miami and 26-year-old Jatavia Shakara “JT” Johnson, who created the tune and its twerk-filled visual.
On the track, City Girls boast of their luxury lifestyle while warning others not to “Act Up” with them, otherwise there may be consequences. The song has been buoyed by a viral #ActUpChallenge on social media, where participants post video clips of themselves drinking, smoking, twerking or posting pictures of their exes and former friends.
Additionally, the song received even more attention after it was revealed that rapper Lil Yachty was a co-writer, which helped push the Girl Code standout to a No. 26 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, marking the duo’s highest charting entry to date.
See City Girls’ full “Act Up” lyrics and video below.
(Earl on the beat)
Real ass bitch, give a fuck ’bout a n—a
Big Birkin bag, hold five, six figures
Stripes on my ass so he call this pussy Tigger
Fuckin’ on a scammin’ ass, rich ass n—a
Same group of bitches, ain’t no adding to the picture
Drop a couple racks, watch this ass get bigger
Drinkin’ on liquor, and I’m lookin’ at your n—a
If his money right, he can eat it like a Snicker
I ain’t got time for you fake ass hoes
Talkin’ all loud in them fake ass clothes
Fake ass shoes match their fake ass gold
I’m the realest bitch ever to you snake ass hoes
Act up, you can get snatched up
Act up, you can get snatched up
Act up, you can get snatched up
Dirty ass nails, baby girl, you need to back up
It’s Yung Miami, and I came to run my sack up
Tired ass hoes on my page tryna track us
Brand new chain, City Girls goin’ platinum
I keep a baby Glock, I ain’t fightin’ with no random, period
You bitches weak, is you serious?
I let him taste the pussy, now he actin’ all delirious
Did the dash in the Rover like it’s Fast and Furious
She see my number in his phone, now you actin’ curious (Haha)
He gon’ buy me Gucci if I ask for it (yup)
He a classy n—a rockin’ Tom Ford (classy)
I bet your lil’ sister wanna look like me
I bet your lil’ brother wanna fuck on me
Hood bitch, good pussy, I ain’t average
Um, he can’t come around without that cabbage
Um, pop a pussy bitch quick, like a bubblegum
I ain’t never worry, I just deal with it for fun
Act up, you can get snatched up
Act up, you can get snatched up
Act up, you can get snatched up
Dirty ass nails, baby girl, you need to back up
JT on the track, and you know I’m ’bout my paper
Pussy sweet, pussy tight, so he called it Lifesaver
If your ass a broke ni—a, hell nah, I can’t meet ya
If your ass a rich n—a, I’ma fuck ya ’til you ain’t one
If that n—a a scammer, I’m turning into a dancer (yup)
I make it clap like he got the right answer
Sit on it with manners, get it harder than a hammer
He wanna freak, pussy pink, breast cancer
Oh, you like big butts, well I like big bucks
I don’t care about your chain, n—a, or your big truck
Yeah, I know you gettin’ it, but is you spendin’ it?
Give a fuck what a n—a got if he ain’t givin’ it (nope)
B-badass bitch, bad attitude (yeah)
Nails done, hair done, ass too (ow)
Your baby daddy fuckin’ me and suckin’ me
He don’t answer you, bitch, that’s because of me (period)
Act up, you can get snatched up
Act up, you can get snatched up
Act up, you can get snatched up
Dirty ass nails, baby girl, you need to back up
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Isaac Earl Bynum, Jatavia Johnson, Miles McCollum
See also: J. Cole – Middle Child Lyrics | Marshmello & Bastille – Happier Lyrics | Taylor Swift – ME! Lyrics