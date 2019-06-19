Chance the Rapper made his stand-up comedy debut last night at the Laugh Factory in Chicago. TMZ has video of his impromptu set, when he apparently got up on stage during a date with his wife.

He leads off with a bit about what different people know him for, culminating in a fart joke about his work with Chicago public schools. He also did a bit about realizing all news was fake after he got a HDTV. Hmm…

Chance is expected to release a new album next month.

Watch Chance’s stand-up below.

