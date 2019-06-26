Cardi B has released the video for her recent single “Press.” In the NSFW visual, directed by Jora Frantzis, Cardi B finds herself on trial for a crime, complete with a media and fan frenzy befitting her celebrity status. It’s more than likely a reference to her recent strip club assault case, but also just a commentary on all the attention she now receives as a major artist. If nothing else, Cardi B certainly changes the rules of proper courtroom fashion in the video.

“Press” is Cardi B’s second standalone single—following “Money”—since the release of her debut album Invasions of Privacy in 2018. She’s also made recent appearances on Offset’s “Clout,”DJ Khaled’s “Wish Wish,” Bruno Mars’ “Please Me.” Watch the video for “Press” below.