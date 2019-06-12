Car Seat Headrest Announce New Live Album Commit Yourself Completely

Car Seat Headrest have announced Commit Yourself Completely, a new live album featuring performances of tracks on Teens of Denial and Twin Fantasy. The new album also includes the band’s live take on Frank Ocean’s “Ivy.”

Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo offered some insight into the recording of Commit Yourself Completely, and the particular energy of their 2018 tour:

I particularly remember the show we did in the small French town of Amiens, maybe the smallest show we did that year, and how great it felt to be up in people’s faces with everyone plugging in to the music right away. The recordings we made of the shows came out very clean, so rather than try to artificially recreate how it sounded in the different venues night to night, I tried to give the whole album that in-your-face feeling, like we’re playing the songs right in front of you.

Commit Yourself Completely, out June 17, marks the first full-length project from Car Seat Headrest since last year’s reimagining of their 2011 album Twin Fantasy. Since then, they’ve covered Smash Mouth, announced some more tour dates, and released a mini-documentary on Tidal called I Haven’t Don’t Sh*t This Year. The band have also shared a video for the album’s live version of “Fill in the Blank.” Find that below, along with the album’s tracklist.

Commit Yourself Completely tracklist:

1. “Cosmic Hero” (Live at the Tramshed, Cardiff, Wales)

2. “Fill In The Blank” (Live at the Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH)

3. “Drugs With Friends” (Live at La Lune des Pirates, Amiens, France)

4. “Bodys” (Live at La Lune des Pirates, Amiens, France)

5. “Cute Thing” (Live at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK)

6. “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales” (Live at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK)

7. “Destroyed By Hippie Powers” (Live at the Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR)

8. “Ivy” (live at the Capitol Theater, Olympia, WA)

9. “Beach Life-in-Death” (Live at Crossroads KC, Kansas City, MO)