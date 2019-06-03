Fresh from her Fifth Harmony departure, Camila Cabello wasted no time beginning her solo career, first dropping her No. 1 hit “Havana” and then her second single, the much slower and more intimate “Never Be The Same.”

The single, released one month before her debut solo album, became her third top 10 song as a solo artist, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Cabello then went on to headline her own tour, appropriatley named the Never Be The Same Tour.

See Camila Cabello’s full “Never Be The Same” lyrics and video below.

Something must’ve gone wrong in my brain

Got your chemicals all in my veins

Feeling all the highs, feel all the pain

Let go of the wheel, it’s the borderline

Now I’m seeing red, not thinking straight

Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me

Just like nicotine, rushin’ me, touching me

Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need

All I need, yeah, you’re all I need

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never be the same

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never ever, ever be the same

I’ll never be the same

I’ll never be the same

I’ll never be the same

Sneaking in L.A. when the lights are low

Off of one touch, I could overdose

He said, “Stop playing it safe

Girl, I wanna see you lose control”

Just like nicotine, rushin’ me, touching me

Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need

All I need, yeah, you’re all I need

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never be the same

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never ever, ever be the same

I’ll never be the same

I’ll never be the same

I’ll never be the same

You’re in my blood, you’re in my veins, you’re in my head (I blame)

You’re in my blood, you’re in my veins, you’re in my head (I’m sayin’)

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame (you’re to blame)

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never be the same (I’ll never be the)

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never ever, ever be the same

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Spirit Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Global Talent Publishing

Written by: Adam King Feeney, Camila Cabello, Jacob Ludwig Olofsson, Leo Rami Dawod, Noonie Bao, Sasha Yatchenko