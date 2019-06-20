Los Angeles-based rapper Blueface released his breakout single “Thotiana” in 2018 and has since gained widespread attention for the song. Originally premiered in July 2018, the song turned into viral sensation and yielded numerous compilations of memes and dance moves. After becoming Blueface’s first-ever Billboard Hot 100 entry, “Thotiana” was later released as a single from the artist’s 2018 debut project, Famous Cryp.

The song’s offbeat vocal cadence and west coast vibe have caught the attention of many artists, including rapper YG, who appeared on the song’s first official remix in January 2019. Cardi B handled mic dutors on the songs’ second official remix a month later, dropping a video that featured Cardi singing and twerking in front of a bandana-print car.

See Blueface’s full “Thotiana” lyrics and video below.

Blueface, baby Yeah, aight, bust down, Thotiana

Yeah, aight, I wanna see you bust down

Bust down, Thotiana (bust down, Thotiana)

I wanna see you bust down (over)

Pick it up, now break that shit down (break it down)

Speed it up, then slow that shit down, on the gang (slow it down)

Bust it (bust down), bust down, bust it, bust it

Bust down on the gang (over)

Bust down, Thotiana (bust down, Thotiana)

I wanna see you bust down (over)

Pick it up, now break that shit down (break it down)

Speed it up, now slow that shit down, on the gang (slow it down)

Bust it (bust down), bust down, bust it, bust it

Bust down on the gang (over)

Blueface, baby

Yeah, aight, I’m every woman’s fantasy (Blueface, baby)

Mama always told me I was gon’ break hearts

I guess it’s her fault, stupid, don’t be mad at me (don’t be mad at me)

I wanna see you bust down (bust down)

Bend that shit over, on the gang (yeah, ayy)

Make that shit clap

She threw it back so I had to double back on the gang (on the gang)

Smacking high off them drugs

I tried tell myself, two times was ‘nough (was enough)

Then a n—a relapsed on the dead locs

Ain’t no running, Thotiana, you gon’ take these damn strokes (Thotiana)

I beat the pussy up, now it’s a murder scene

Keep shit player Thotiana like you ain’t never even heard of me (Blueface, baby)

Bust down, Thotiana, I wanna see you bust down (bust down)

Bend that shit over, yeah, aight (bend it over)

Now make that shit clap on the gang (make it clap)

Now toot that thing up (toot it up), throw that shit back (throw it back)

I need my extras on the dead locs

Bust down, Thotiana (bust down, Thotiana)

I wanna see you bust down (over)

Pick it up, now break that shit down (break it down)

Speed it up, then slow that shit down, on the gang (slow it down)

Bust it (bust down), bust down, bust it, bust it

Bust down on the gang (over)

Bust down, Thotiana (bust down, Thotiana)

I wanna see you bust down (over)

Pick it up, now break that shit down (break it down)

Speed it up, now slow that shit down, on the gang (slow it down)

Bust it (bust down), bust down, bust it, bust it

Bust down on the gang (over)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © TUNECORE INC

Written by: Johnathan Michael Porter

