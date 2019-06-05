Bikini Kill performed their third of four reunion NYC shows in Brooklyn last night (their final one is tonight). At the concert, the band brought out Joan Jett to perform the single version of “Rebel Girl,” the 1993 Bikini Kill track on which Jett plays guitar and sings backing vocals.

The Brooklyn shows are the last of Bikini Kill’s spring reunion tour, which marked the legendary riot grrrl band’s first run of shows together since their original breakup in 1997. The band’s lineup for the tour featured original members Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, and Kathi Wilcox, along with new guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle, who replaced Billy Karren. The band’s catalogue hit streaming services for the first time last fall. A documentary about Joan Jett, Bad Reputation, was released last year.

Watch the clip of Jett performing with Bikini Kill below.