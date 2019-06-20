As Disney love themes go, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” is pretty decent: Not the best, not the worst. It works well as performed by Pumbaa and Timon in The Lion King and is smoother but a bit more cloying when Elton John belts it out on the official soundtrack. And now we get to hear what it sounds like when sung by a couple of modern superstars.

Donald Glover is starring as Simba in the new Lion King remake that matches human voices with live-action animal footage, Jungle Book-style. Beyoncé is in the cast too as Nala, the love interest who inspires him to leave his “Hakuna Matata” phase behind to return home and defend his kingdom. Little bits and pieces have been trickling out in recent months, and now that the movie’s 7/18 release date is less than a month away, they’re pulling back the curtain a lot more.

The movie’s latest international trailer is soundtracked by Beyoncé and Glover, aka Childish Gambino, singing “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” It’s just 30 seconds, and I’m guessing the full version will build up to your standard Disney bombast, but the sampling we get here is minimal and restrained, designed to pique interest and heighten drama. Check it out below.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.