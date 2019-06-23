better-oblivion-community-center-debut-new-song-cover-bright-eyes-on-kexp-watch

Better Oblivion Community Center just ended a stretch of European tour dates last month, but the indie supergroup made up of Phoebe Bridgers and Bright Eyes songwriter Conor Oberst haven’t slowed down since. After performing an NPR Tiny Desk concert in April, the group brought their shtick to Seattle’s KEXP studio, where they performed a half-hour set for the radio audience.

Flanked by a drummer, bassist, and additional guitarist, the duo played four songs: “Dylan Thomas,” “Didn’t Know What I Was in For,” “Little Trouble,” and “Easy/Lucky/Free.” While the first two appeared on their surprise debut album in January, the third song comes from a 7″ vinyl single sold on tour starting in April. “Easy/Lucky/Free” is taken from Bright Eyes’ 2005 album Digital Ash in a Digital Urn.

Better Oblivion Community Center’s self-titled debut album was released in January. Since then, the band has performed on Colbert, Corden, and CBS This Morning. They’ve also performed covers of the Replacements and the Killers on tour. Watch their full KEXP performance below.